DANVILLE — Danville City Council Ward 7 alderman candidate Kaylan Huber, who lost by one vote in the April 6 election to Darren York, has requested a discovery recount.
The discovery recount will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28 at the Danville Election Commission office inside the Vermilion County Administration Building, 201 N. Vermilion St.
Huber reported this week on social media that "I am working on my petition for a discovery recount. The discovery recount is an opportunity for me, as well as my opponent or any other member of the community, to view all of the ballots cast. Depending on any issues with ballots, applications, etc., I can make a more informed decision on whether to file an election contest."
The Danville Election Commission certified election results earlier this week.
No late arriving vote-by-mail, postmarked Election Day April 6, or provisional ballots changed the Ward 7 election total of 281 votes received by York and 280 votes received by Huber.
In January, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. appointed York, a senior rehabilitation counselor with the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Rehabilitation Services – Home Services Program, to replace longtime Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster.
Huber, a local attorney, had five days to file a petition for a discovery recount after Tuesday's certification of the election. A discovery recount of one precinct to see if there are any vote total changes could determine if a full recount would be requested.
In the discovery recount, Huber will select one of the six Ward 7 precincts to be recounted to see if there is any difference to recount all precincts. If the discovery recount finds a difference, a court order could be filed for a full recount.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.