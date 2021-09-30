DANVILLE — After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the 47th annual Danville Viking Invitational Marching Band Competition will take place Saturday at Danville High School.
DHS Band Director Ryan Krapf said there are about a dozen bands from all over Illinois, in addition to DHS's serving as exhibition band, competing in the Danville Viking Invitational Marching Band Competition.
The first band starts at 3:30 p.m. The bands will finish by about 7:45 p.m., with awards at the end.
The DHS marching band, Band of Vikings' show this year is "Man vs. Machine: The Story of John Henry."
Four different musical pieces include a pop tune by Russian-American singer-songwriter Regina Spektor called "Machine."
Other pieces are "Deus Ex Machina" and "Vide Cor Meum."
The band has been working since the end of July, rehearsing three days a week, about 7.5 hours a week on the show, and on some Saturdays, Krapf said.
The cost to attend the 47th Annual Viking Invitational is $9 for adults and $6 for seniors and K-12 children.
Gates open at 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Students and their families volunteer at the event. There will be a concession stand.
The public is invited to attend. Attendees will need to maintain social distancing and following any COVID-19 protocols for an outdoor venue.
The DHS band kicked off its competition season last weekend at Morton High School. The band travels to Metamora on Oct. 9, Greater St. Louis/Belleville East on Oct. 30 and ends the seasons at the Bands of America Grand National Championships in Indianapolis on Nov. 12.
"It's kind of normal. We're trying to make it as normal as possible," Krapf said of the season and taking coronavirus precautions.
"The kids have done a wonderful job and have been working really hard," he said.
"It's been nice to have them back in the building," he added.
There are 47 students in marching band this year. Some students in band don't participate in marching band. Marching band is voluntary.
