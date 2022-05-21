DANVILLE — The Danville District 118 School Board was divided on the issue Wednesday night, but the New Tech house program will be phased out of Danville High School during the next three years.
The board voted 3-2, with board members Randal Ashton, Tyson Parks and Thomas Miller voting for the phase out and board members Chris Easton and Shannon Schroeder voting against it. Board members Darlene Halloran and Johnnie Carey were absent.
New Tech is one of three academies offered at DHS in addition to Freshman Academy and Viking Academy. New Tech accepted around 60 incoming freshmen each year who had to apply for the program.
New Tech featured project-based learning where students worked collaboratively in the classroom. Students still took core classes, such as math, science, social studies and English, but it was with the same eight New Tech teachers who taught project-based learning.
Jacob Bretz, one of the DHS assistant principals, said New Tech goes back to 2009-2010, coming in as part of DHS’ house structure for students and one of the last remaining parts of the No Child Left Behind Act.
New Tech was part of the old house structure that included Global and ACES houses. There were different experiences to which house or academy a student chose.
The current approximately $28,000 two-year contract for New Tech expires at the end of this school year.
“It was nothing to do with teacher effort in the program,” Bretz said. Larger factors include lower enrollment and trouble with staffing; specifically finding science teachers. No science classes were offered within New Tech this year due to the teacher shortage.
It’s been hard to run and constantly try to recruit for it, Bretz said. Some students also are taking classes through Middle College at Danville Area Community College or pursuing AP and dual enrollment.
Bretz said there are still components of the New Tech program as part of the district-wide AVID commitment.
Schroeder said she thinks the program is important to DHS. The one-on-one learning is helpful to students and is worth the money, she added.
DHS Principal Tracy Cherry said since the pandemic, all students now have laptops. Project-based learning and technology use has evolved at the high school for all students.
Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Beth Yacobi said “it is a bittersweet moment. It’s just evolution. Our students need something different.”
She said they’ve continued to look at strengthening Freshman Academy.
“It’s really an evolutionary discussion, rather than killing something,” Yacobi said.
Cherry also said the New Tech software is different than Google Classroom that students need to use, and it’s confusing.
She said DHS will transition through building on all students learning new skills and implementing these skills on a daily basis with DHS’ academies.
Ashton said now might be the time to not renew it.
Curriculum Director MaryEllen Bunton said they will be combining what the district has, regarding New Tech’s project-based learning, and help more teachers model those practices.
In other business Wednesday, the board learned there will be a Garfield Tribute Celebration from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 1 to say goodbye to and celebrate the school. The public and former and present staff and students are invited to attend.
Green carnations will be handed out, donated by Anker Florist. Anyone who attends could win a cake certificate in a drawing. There will be sidewalk chalk, bubbles, face painting, a memory walk in the gym to see past photos, Bud’s BBQ will be selling food, John Jansky will be doing speed painting and there will be memorabilia to purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.