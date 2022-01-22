DANVILLE – A group of Danville High School students made a lasting impression after visiting with veterans at Cannon Place apartments on the grounds of the Veterans Affairs Illiana Healthcare System.
The DHS Future Problem Solvers team, whose members range from freshmen to seniors, decided to focus on showing appreciation to veterans as their project this school year.
On a Saturday morning at the start of their winter break from school, a dozen FPS members transformed a common area at Cannon Place, which houses homeless veterans in Danville, into a vibrant community room by setting up a permanent coffee, hot chocolate and hot tea bar; donating puzzles and board and card games; and displaying tasteful decorations from The Local Farmhouse and Lima Bean Glassworks, both in Downtown Danville. The teens also replenished the food pantry at the apartment complex.
Since the start of the pandemic, the veterans who live at the apartment complex had been isolated and hadn’t been able to congregate in the common areas and visit with one another or outside guests.
But that was all about to change, thanks to the group of caring teenagers.
“We are just getting veterans together in this room and getting them to communicate,” DHS senior Rebecca Feuerborn said. “We want to get all the veterans together and not so isolated during the pandemic.”
DHS sophomore Ethan Fox agreed. “We want them to be more social and be more of a community.”
The teens served warm beverages and a wide variety of homemade sweets set up on a long table as the veterans made their way to the community room from their apartments. Leonard Bryant, a student support services employee at DHS, provided entertainment with his keyboard.
Veteran Sena Legg appreciated the FPS group’s efforts.
“I love that the kids came and did this for us,” she said. “I’m thankful the kids thought of us. It’s really sweet.”
Terry LaBounty, property manager of the 65-unit Cannon Place, which is run by Mercy Housing on the Danville VA grounds, said the complex is “a stepping stone” for veterans.
“They’re homeless when they come here, and we give them a job at the VA and an apartment,” he explained.
“We’re not just a property, we’re a community,” LaBounty said. “We want that family feel. A lot of these veterans don’t have families, and these (DHS) kids bring that family feeling.
“They more than outdid themselves. I love the positivity they’ve brought to our community,” he said, praising the teens.
“We went from no events because of the pandemic to this,” LaBounty added, as he looked around the room at the veterans who were chatting and joking with one another.
“They’ve brought a bright spot here that will stay long after they leave,” he said about the FPS team.
The FPS teens’ visit was part of a larger project, titled “Never 4-Get Valued Vets,” which the DHS students will enter next month in a regional Future Problem Solving competition under the category of Community Problem Solving.
The project will include sprucing up the computer and fitness rooms and collecting food to replenish the food pantry again at Cannon Place in the next few weeks, as well as planting a vegetable garden and fixing up the back patio at Cannon Place and creating a Never 4-Get garden at the American Legion Post 210 in the spring.
“We’re completely self-funded, and we do the Stone Soup philosophy because everyone brings in what we can,” said DHS history teacher Lori Woods, who is the FPS sponsor.
The Never 4-Get garden at the American Legion will entail benches, landscaping and a fire pit.
“We’re going to put in a real fire pit there at the American Legion for flag (retirement) ceremonies,” Feuerborn said.
To help raise funds, a Glo Bingo Night is planned for Friday, March 4, at the American Legion Post 210, 201 Prospect Place, Danville.
“A big goal now is raising the funding for the Never 4-Get garden,” Woods said. “Where we really need help is sponsoring the benches, planters and garden areas at the American Legion and Cannon Place.”
Anyone interested may sponsor a part of the improvement projects at Cannon Place or the American Legion.
“We have levels of sponsorship from Diamond level at $1,250 to recognizing a veteran on a garden wall with a star for $25,” Woods said.
Other sponsorships include dedication benches for $500, large personalized planters for $250, and dedicating a section of a garden for $100.
