DANVILLE — Physical education students at Danville High School have a new obstacle course for the school’s swimming pool.
The Wibit Sports FastTrack consists of inflatable pieces, a step, takeoff, hurdle and wigglebridge, that go across the length of the DHS swimming pool.
“It’s more like an obstacle course type thing that you run across, and it has little pads that you run on and it just helps you with your balance,” said Cindy Parson, PE teacher, about the ladder and round and other pieces.
Parson said it will provide something other than just swimming for the students. DHS is trying to start the swimming class back up. Students can choose the type of PE classes they have, such as general PE, swimming, weight training, dance and team sports.
She said some in the swim class this year went into swimming last semester, and a few didn’t really know how to swim. This semester, they have three swimmers on the swim team and the rest are from last semester or some didn’t want to get in the pool because they were afraid of the water.
“So, we’ve kind of started out, we have this advanced group here and then we have the beginner swimmers here,” Parson said.
The advanced swimmers do laps and work to improve their strokes. The others are being taught how to swim.
Parson said that’s enough to cover a quarter of the school year, but for a whole semester, she wanted some more activities.
She said the students already know how to save themselves and how to get in. They’ve also gone through canoe and kayak safety.
“We don’t have a lot of pools in the general area, but we have a lot of water; that’s the issue,” Parson said.
They’ve been trying to buy some games that are fun. The Wibit is something that makes things fun, according to Parson.
“You have to make things fun to get the kids to want to come back and enjoy it,” she said.
Hopefully more students will sign up for PE. PE can be a release for students during the day, Parson added.
She said they can do drills all day long, but students just want to have fun. It’s also going to help improve their balance and get exercise by trying to run across it and then falling in the water.
Swimming can be more exercise than walking around the gym, she said.
She said she’s found in swimming that students get along, help and cheer on one another.
Parson also said DHS Principal Tracy Cherry will be all over the new FastTrack to use it for other events.
It can be stored easily and taken out of the pool as needed, such as for swim meets.
Students helping inflate the FastTrack on Thursday included senior Noah Christensen, junior Dominic Grimm and sophomore Kolten Morgan.
They said the FastTrack looked fun.
“Education should be fun. We love fun at the foundation,” said Bob Richard, executive director of the Danville Public School Foundation.
Richard said 365 Club donors through the foundation funded the more than $10,000 inflatable course.
Parson and her fourth hour PE students opened the boxes and started setting up and inflating the equipment Thursday. Due to there being no school on Friday, students should be able to start using it on Monday.
Parson is a new teacher, and the foundation encourages teachers to submit grant applications for proposed projects.
Richard said they might look at a climbing wall next.
