DANVLLE — Normally many high school seniors are counting down the days to graduation, to leave the high school where they’ve been for four years, and looking forward to the next step in life.
Some Danville High School seniors, like Jalin Howell, said he’s excited for graduation and the future, but also wished he’d had more time to be with his friends his senior year.
“I’m going to miss my friends and stuff,” he said, about his mixed feelings.
A portion of DHS students have only been in person a few months this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which also affected the end of their junior year.
The seniors were enjoying their last Spirit Week this week, where they had themed clothing days — College Day where they wore shirts of the colleges they’re going to be attending, pajama day, country vs. country club, and career day.
Other senior recognitions: Prize Patrol of scholarships and awards, and a reception; swag bags of items including a phone case, T-shirt, Tervis cup, speaker and a blanket to be given at graduation; signs down Vermilion Street starting June 1; yard signs; and senior luncheon.
The Danville High School Class of 2021 is the 150th graduating class. The approximately 272 seniors will graduate outdoors on the football field, weather permitting, on June 5. Rain date is June 6 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
DHS Principal Tracy Cherry said they’re not having a special speaker at graduation.
“We want to make it about the students,” Cherry said, whose son Micah is graduating.
She said the nine valedictorians will have the opportunity to speak. Valedictorians are: Zitlally Bonilla, Caleb Campbell, Emily Everett, Dominic Kelly, Stieve Lawless, Savanna Rudy, Hallee Thomas, Hannah Turner and Grace Vogt.
Students are being given six tickets to invite loved ones to attend the graduation, instead of the usual eight, Cherry said.
The graduation ceremony will have performances by the DHS wind ensemble, presentation of flags by the DHS JROTC Honor Guard and a Delegation and Contemporaries performance.
The seniors will be wearing a special stole with their graduation cap and gowns for the 150th DHS class.
Cherry said staff members Kara Hile and Joanna Howard have put together a great yearbook commemorating the 150th year. It will be available later on due to it including graduation.
Cherry said they just wanted to try to make sure the seniors had some times to enjoy together this year.
Cherry too said DHS staff is preparing for a return to in-person instruction in the fall.
The school now has only about a third of students in person. The rest have remained home for remote learning.
