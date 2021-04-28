DANVILLE — As long as the weather cooperates, the 150th Danville High School graduating class will have an outdoor graduation.
DHS graduation will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at the DHS football field. If it rains, graduation will be at 3 p.m. June 6 at the David S. Palmer Arena.
"Students are excited about having graduation out on the field," said school board member Johnnie Carey at Wednesday's school board meeting. "The excitement of the students on this (planning) committee, to me, speaks volumes from what they've been through and what they've experienced. If they could have just this little bit of happiness and walk through the grass, we owe it to them."
North Ridge Middle School's 8th grade graduation will be at 6 p.m. June 8 at the arena.
With DHS choir students already planning on a trip to Washington, D.C. in April next year, the Danville District 118 school board Wednesday night also approved a spring break 2022 Orlando, Fla. trip for DHS band and orchestra students.
The DHS band and orchestra programs have a tradition of traveling out of state every four years. The spring 2022 trip would be for four days and three nights. The tentative schedule is still to be determined based on the acceptance of the performance applications. Accepted groups will be notified by June. The next year is the 50th anniversary of Disney World in Florida.
School board members Lon Henderson and Shannon Schroeder said they've heard some concerns from parents about the fundraising and costs for the trips and overlap with both.
The board requested the choral, band and orchestra directors be present at the next board meeting to discuss the fundraising and costs, and how they will decide the number of students going if not all can go.
The board also approved: replacing 35 desktop computers, 234 laptops and 1,031 Chromebooks for $785,508, lease price and warranty, through IT Savvy and HP Financial Services; a $392,568 contract with Midwest Asphalt of Tilton for DHS parking lot improvements; a $152,525 contract with Advanced Commercial Roofing Inc. of Champaign for gym roof replacement at Edison Elementary School on North Vermilion Street; and purchasing a new service vehicle for the Buildings and Grounds Maintenance Department. A 2001 Ford F250 truck used by the groundskeeper will be replaced.
In other business, newly elected school board members Darlene Halloran, Randal Ashton, Schroeder and Henderson were sworn in.
Ashton was voted board president and Schroeder was voted vice president.
School district officials thanked former board president Bill Dobbles for his longtime work as board president.
The board Wednesday night also approved a summer enrichment Career and Technical Education-Industrial Tech program for high school students.
Henderson thanked the local businesses that will be involved, Danville Metal Stamping, ThyssenKrupp, Bodine Electric, Linne Machine, RhinoAG and Fiberteq.
Students will have welding, fabricating and design or woodworking, construction and design to choose from.
The board also: had a first reading for an updated job description for the library media specialist position; discussed a monitoring report for the expanded Pre-K program; approved continuing partnerships for mental health services with Crosspoint Human Services, substance abuse services with Rosecrance and Dr. Angela Mahome, child adolescent psychiatrist; and acted to keep $2,241 from a dormant PTA account at First Financial Bank for Edison Elementary School looking to restart a parent teacher organization.
In other school board news, the superintendent evaluation committee consisting of board members Halloran, Carey and Schroeder have had a planning session to discuss development of a superintendent evaluation instrument.
According to Dobbles, "they will be looking at instruments such as the one prepared by the School Board Association. They will also be trying to develop possible criteria to evaluate the goals Dr. (Alicia) Geddis has chosen to work on this year. Dr. Geddis’ evaluation is scheduled for August."
Schroeder said they're considering using a platform out of New York called SuperEval.
"We're very enthusiastic about this," Schroeder said, about also possibly using it to perform a board evaluation.
Carey also requested more feedback from school district administrators on the number of African-American students at Northeast Elementary Magnet School. She's concerned that it's only 6 percent of the student population, if that's correct.
"I don't like the numbers, percent of African-American students enrolled," she said.
She's heard from working parents, who don't have extra support from grandparents, about obtaining the required volunteer hours; and about the waiting list to attend the school.
Carey said she wants to hear about alternatives to meeting the volunteer requirements, and other answers to parents' concerns.
"I'm a little concerned," Carey said, adding that she thinks it's worth an investigation about the volunteer hours, and she wants to see what the district can do to increase the Black population. "I don't want any child to be excluded from an educational arena because of volunteer hours."
In announcements, South View Upper Elementary will host drive thru food mobiles on May 8 and June 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; and the Carle mobile health clinic will be at the high school on May 24, an asynchronous day, for physicals, immunizations and other services.
Freshmen coming into DHS next year will tour the high school next week.
Summer camp programming booklets will be mailed to families.
Superintendent Alicia Geddis also updated the board and public about legislation that could affect the schools, including a proposed one hour of daily unstructured play time for kindergarteners through 8th graders.
