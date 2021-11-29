DANVILLE — The Danville High School Madrigals are excited to bring back one of Danville’s most treasured holiday traditions.
Dinner shows are at 6 p.m., doors open at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2; and 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m., on Friday, Dec. 3 for a dessert only show, at St. James United Methodist Church in Danville.
Tickets can be purchased at: https://bit.ly/3xzfG2x.
Also for questions or ticket orders, call 217-474-7539 or email dhscmb@danville118.org.
Masks are required at the event unless you are actively eating or drinking. Safety procedures have been put into place to ensure the dinner event is as safe as they can make it for guests. Tables and place-settings have been reorganized to social distance throughout the performance venue, and guests will be purchasing entire stand-alone tables this year.
The DHS Choral Music Boosters and Madrigals also have brought back the “dessert” performance for Friday night only for those who want a minimized meal option and a shorter show. Wednesday and Thursday’s shows are full length with the full course meal.
"I am really optimistic about bringing back the Madrigal Dinner this year. The students sound amazing; the costumes look great; and the food is an outstanding full course brisket meal catered from Hickory River. The district and St. James have all worked hard to provide a safe and enjoyable return to the Madrigal Dinner," according to DHS choral director Jeff Thomas.
