DANVILLE — While some Danville High School students have been taking advantage of the school library’s curbside pick-up service since October, others may not have the opportunity to do so.
DHS Librarian Shannon Bicknell said some students may not be able to get to the school if they live in the country and have no transportation.
To reach more students and their interests, even during regular in-person school, the library has received a $2,000 donation through the Danville Public School Foundation to establish an eBook collection for students’ electronic devices.
The donation came from Mildred Schaefer who passed away in California. She became an actress after DHS. The donation was part of an estate gift from the Schaefer Family Trust, in the name of Mildred Trares Schaefer.
Foundation Executive Director Bob Richard said the foundation normally would have its annual 365 Club breakfast fundraiser today, but due to COVID-19 it was canceled.
The foundation supports District 118 students through classroom grants, schoolwide assemblies and foundation initiatives.
The grant to Bicknell, which was a restricted donation for DHS, will be used for hundreds of eBooks for students’ cell phones, tablets and personal electronic devices, Richard said.
“This is something new for DHS. They don’t have an eBook library right now,” he said.
Bicknell said in signing up for the OverDrive platform for the eBooks, they are receiving a starter pack of 300 classic books. She’s then adding around 275 more titles that are of high interest and award-winning teen books.
“They are accessible really on any kind of device,” she said, such as a smart phone through an app.
Bicknell said it will be about three to four weeks before the eBooks will be available.
“I do think we will see a pretty high usage,” she said.
Some of the books will include Manga, Japanese comics/graphic novels, which are very popular with high school students, she said
Bicknell said the eBooks especially will be in higher use in the winter months.
Students have not been attending school at DHS in person since March 2020 due to COVID-19.
The library already had an online catalog where students could search it, log in with their school credentials and request books.
With the curbside service during the coronavirus pandemic, those books have been bagged up for pick up.
“To me, the eBooks are an extension of that, and making sure everyone truly has access to recreational reading material,” Bicknell said.
She said she’ll continue to add to the eBook collection through the years.
