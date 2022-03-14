DANVILLE — Danville High School Principal Tracy Cherry and other administrators are leading by example in carrying the new clear backpacks at the high school.
Students have had them for about two weeks now, and that’s how long administrators also have been randomly wanding more students with a hand-held metal detector.
Cherry said there was a delay in getting the clear bags, due to a reorder, for all the students; and some students had even purchased their own, knowing that the bags were going to be required.
“(It’s) to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” she said.
Cherry praises the school board and the students for moving forward with the clear bags.
Students have been compliant with it, and the new wanding. Cherry said there haven’t been any issues.
The wanding of tardy DHS students started at the end of November and now has started for randomly-selected students on random days for any possible weapons and safety issues.
Cherry said one day they may wand the approximately 7:30 a.m. start students, or the 8:30 a.m. start students. Sports bags also are checked.
Current staff are handling the wanding, but Cherry said they’d love to hire more hall monitors to do it.
These are part of the safety recommendations advised for the school from a safety committee. Input also came from a student advisory board and parents and guardians through the Viking Roundtable.
Other safety changes have included updating video cameras and adding more video cameras to the exterior of the school.
For next school year, DHS officials, along with North Ridge Middle School officials, are looking at portable metal detectors, and also vape detectors for bathrooms.
Cherry and other administrators saw metal detectors in use by students entering Centennial High School in Champaign a few weeks ago.
She said the portable metal detectors are “very expensive.” They are looking at possibly purchasing three for DHS and two for North Ridge. Purchasing them together with North Ridge will help with the costs, she said.
Cherry said they also have closed off four restrooms inside DHS, by the fieldhouse and in the 1972 addition.
There remain four restrooms each for girls and boys.
She said the closure was for student safety.
“We can cover those restrooms,” Cherry said of current DHS staff numbers handling four sets of restrooms.
Also being looked at for the next school year are the Yondr pouches to lock cell phones from being used during classes. North Ridge is looking at them as well.
Cherry said students aren’t to have their cell phones in classrooms. The locking of the phones would help eliminate disciplining students, and issues related to social media, she added.
Cherry, who said she plans to retire at the end of the next school year in 2023, added that it’s not just Danville, but a lot of similar-sized schools are imposing more safety measures.
