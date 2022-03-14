DANVILLE — Construction is completed for the new Southern Illinois Healthcare Clinic in the basement of Danville High School.
There is a reception area and three exam rooms that smell of new paint and construction.
Next will come the delivery of medical equipment and items.
Danville District 118 Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex said he hadn’t heard a date for delivery yet.
DHS Principal Tracy Cherry said “it’s ready to roll.”
“It looks great,” said Deanna Witzel, president of Step Up Vermilion County, of the clinic.
SIHF officials are in the process of hiring people for the clinic. It could be ready to open and see students by the end of March or by mid-April, Witzel said.
Students and staff districtwide will be able to use the clinic for medical, mental health and substance abuse needs.
Plans also continue for SIHF Healthcare in Danville, the new mental health and health care facility, to be constructed at the former St. Elizabeth Hospital site off Sager Street.
Witzel said SIHF is working on a lease agreement for a temporary location while the property transfer and construction plans continue for the Sager site.
“SIHF Healthcare has researched potential locations for a community health center in Danville. We are in discussions with OSF Healthcare on a local office and will announce any opening once we are further along in this process. The site modifications, federal government approval, and staff recruiting will take approximately three months once we have a signed lease for the location,” stated Steve Tomaszewski, corporate director of communication and development planning for SIHF Healthcare, through an email.
Witzel said the Step Up group also has continued to talk about the need for dental health services which take Medicaid, for children.
Step Up Vermilion County is an independent non-profit organization focused on addressing critical issues in the community, including parenting and families, substance abuse and mental health. The mission of Step Up Vermilion County is to bring the community together, identify and address current challenges facing the county. Step Up focuses on empowering growth and development and creating positive economic, educational, social and spiritual outcomes. It meets every other month.
