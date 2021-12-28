DANVILLE — Officials hope by the end of spring, the first phase of bringing in new federally qualified health centers to Danville will have a health clinic open inside Danville High School.
SIHF (Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation) officials have said construction could start in the next month or two on the clinic.
Danville District 118 Schools Superintendent Alicia Geddis said a rental agreement was being worked out.
Once that was completed, SIHF was to pay the school district back for any work it did for the clinic.
“It’s easier for us to do it,” Geddis said about mainly some plumbing work for sinks.
A cost estimate for the work was not yet known.
The health clinic will be downstairs at DHS near the cafeteria and some art rooms.
One big space will be divided into multiple rooms, to include a waiting area and exam room.
Geddis said they’re excited about having the clinic. It’s been discussed for a couple years.
The clinic will have various health services for Danville students, district wide, and staff. It wouldn’t initially be open to the public. There’s also been discussions about having a different location for it in the future.
According to the Vermilion County Health Department’s Melissa Rome, in April 1995, the health department received an Adolescent Health Grant award from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Department of Public Aid to develop and implement a comprehensive school-based health clinic at DHS for District 118 students.
The clinic service program was established to function as an extended service clinic site staffed by VCHD employees and housed at DHS. It was established through a formal agreement between the Vermilion County Board of Health and the Danville District 118 school board. A mutually agreed upon community-based health center advisory board also was established to review policies and procedures and provided community liaison services.
Services that were and could be provided included school physicals; immunizations; sexually transmitted disease (STD) screening and treatment; pregnancy testing; prenatal case management; gynecological examinations for family planning services; individual education; mental health care; acute care and dental services for students.
Parental/guardian consent that specified the scope of services each student could receive is required.
The primary target group at the time was students at DHS, but it was open for all District 118 students who had consent and could be transported to the clinic by parents/guardians or school personnel. Services were billed to the Illinois Department of Public Aid for all services provided to students with Medicaid coverage.
Funding for the past program was cut and the clinic ceased operations in June 2000.
The number of students enrolled between 1995 and 2000 was 3,153 students, and just over 8,000 total services were provided.
Geddis emphasized students must have parental consent first.
“You can’t just show up. So, your parents have to consent,” she said.
For example, if an elementary school student is sick, instead of having a working parent take off work, a parent can consent to have their child taken to the high school to be examined and treated, Geddis said.
The schools still will have nurses.
The clinic would be open school day hours initially.
Geddis also said the clinic is to be in addition to mobile and other health services provided by Carle and OSF. She said they’ll continue to work with the other healthcare organizations.
