Danville High School graduate Alexis Hoskins is realizing her dream of a law enforcement career.
The 22-year-old, who also graduated from Dominican University in River Forest, is now in academy at the Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center in Decatur.
She was one of two females sworn in as Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputies last month.
Vermilion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn said there are now four females on the 40-deputy department.
Hoskins said she started thinking about being in law enforcement when she was in middle school. She started talking to people about her career interest and wrote a paper about it.
Hoskins said when she was growing up, she also watched city police officers and deputies, and wanted to also enter that profession to help people.
She said she wanted “to be a role model and leader” like she saw other officers being, and have a job where she stayed active.
Her three majors in college were criminology, sociology and Black world studies.
“I really liked the deeper law enforcement with my majors,” she said.
She graduated in May and started the process of becoming a sheriff’s deputy in July.
Hoskins saw a social media post about the sheriff’s department hiring deputies, and that led her to submit an application and then go onto the written, physical and oral testing.
Three days after she was sworn in as a Vermilion County Sheriff’s Deputy, she started her training.
She said academy has been a little shocking, with its military-style teaching.
“It’s my first time experiencing that,” she said.
She said everything has been running smooth overall, and she’s learning a lot. She said she’s learned she knew a lot more than she thought she did.
She will graduate Dec. 22 from training.
Hoskins said she only recently found out she has family members who are in law enforcement with the University of Illinois Police in Champaign and also in Savannah, Ga.
She said going into law enforcement in this time in history “it’s definitely scary just the way the media portrays police officers.”
However, she says, “I’m very proud going into this area.”
“It takes a strong-minded person to pursue their dream,” she added.
She said her parents have been very supportive, and she’s looking forward to the opportunity to work in Vermilion County.
Hartshorn said after academy, new deputies are in field training for about three months.
“They are on probation for a year,” he added.
He said the department usually has testing to become a deputy at least once a year, depending on the applicants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.