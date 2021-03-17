DANVILLE — About 120 freshmen will start walking Danville High School's halls Thursday, as more students continue to return to Danville District 118 schools.
DHS Principal Tracy Cherry said they also are trying to make these last 10 weeks for the high school seniors "as memorable for them as possible. This year's seniors are going through a whole heck of a lot more (than last year's seniors)."
The Danville school board learned at its Wednesday night meeting that 425 high school students will be attending four days a week of in-person school, while more than 800 students are remaining remote.
Cherry said they'll make more adjustments as more want to come back, and will continue with the current remote schedule right now that's best for all students.
"It's not going to be business as usual, in no respect," Cherry said.
Students are struggling, she said, mentally and socially. The district has about 15 social workers and six psychologists at the schools.
The board heard three parent letters asking what are the district's plans to get back to full-time, in-person learning?
Superintendent Alicia Geddis said they are on Version 11 of the district's return-to-school plans. She said they've been working on plans since March 2020.
Geddis said they are not authorized yet to eliminate remote learning.
She said the goal was to have as many in-person in the fourth quarter as possible, with social distancing and other guidelines.
"A supermajority of our parents do not want to return to an in-person program," she said, adding that the district must provide accommodations.
School board member Shannon Schroeder said she's been inside schools to see in-person learning, and she told parents that the schools are operating safely.
School board member Randal Ashton said he expects schools to be in person, no dual situation, for the next school year.
"I expect us to be out of this," Ashton said.
In other business, school district officials talked about not hearing about any additional COVID-19 funding the district will receive.
The school board talked about making budget amendments for Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Grant (ESSER) funds under the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act and making decisions on how the money will be spent.
The district can spend its more than $3 million on items such as technology, mental health services, summer school, preparing for reopening and capital projects like the DHS science lab, DHS parking lot and DHS student center.
The board also approved: a lease agreement extension with Honda for driver's education vehicles; an $864,762 contract with Reliable Plumbing and Heating of Champaign for new boilers and chillers at Southwest Elementary School; dismissal of a probationary teacher for reasons other than reduction in force; and calendars for the next three school years.
The board also heard from Danville Police Chief Chris Yates about school resource officers wearing body cameras starting July 1, under state law.
Geddis said they've talked with school attorneys about student privacy, and when once the camera is turned on, it is a police record.
Yates said the body cameras won't be on all the time, but turned on whenever there is police action.
The district also has a new food service director, Zetta Piggott who has 17 years of food service school experience, including 13 years as a manager/director; and the new information technology director is Annette Hummel. Hummel has been with D118 since 2009 and has been interim after being technology integration specialist.
