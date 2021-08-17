DANVILLE — Students on the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium stage at Danville High School will feel like rock stars after the sound, lighting and rigging system upgrades are completed, said DHS Band Director Ryan Krapf.
Work will soon begin on the project, a few years in the making, with Krapf, DHS Choral Director Jeff Thomas and DHS Orchestra Director Gage Womack starting the discussion about upgrading the aging and out-of-date sound and light system in the auditorium.
Krapf said community members know all too well about the spotty sound and speaker system, where they can’t hear as well in every seat in the auditorium; how some lights may be out above the stage; and sometimes other challenges occur when attending events in the auditorium.
The Danville School Board last month approved an $893,500 contract with TSI Global Companies for the audio visual, lighting and rigging improvements.
Funding comes from the Danville school district covering the costs of the light (to LEDs) and rigging upgrades and the Danville School Foundation covering the sound upgrades.
Initial cost estimates for just the lights and sound upgrades were about $225,000.
The Danville Public School Foundation received a bequest from the estate of Julius W. Hegeler II, with the majority being invested to insure the future financial security of the foundation. That presented the foundation the opportunity to assist in the upgrade and honor Hegeler’s gift.
Bob Richard, foundation executive director, and Danville District 118 Buildings and Grounds Director Skip Truex discussed a partnership for the project.
The district hired Reifsteck Reid & Co. Architects, who had theater planners and light designers, make recommendations for the upgrades. During their inspection they found stage rigging also needed repairing.
Truex said the rigging added about $400,000 to the project, with the project growing to more than $900,000.
“I feel confident with the company that we have,” he added, saying the St. Charles, Mo., company is very knowledgeable and has a wide range of experience.
The foundation was originally going to help with about $150,000 of the upgrades, based on early estimates.
The final $320,000 Danville Public School Foundation contribution is the largest foundation donation ever to a project.
“The kids are our No. 1 priority,” Richard said.
“The auditorium has a rich history of showcasing the hard work and talents of the student performers at Danville High School. It is very much in keeping with the foundation’s mission to support this project that will provide enhanced educational opportunities for our students while honoring Mr. Hegeler’s commitment to the foundation and the community,” Richard stated.
The majestic 1,700-seat theater/auditorium dates back to the school’s 1920s construction. It has seen numerous performers. In addition to high school students, Danville Light Opera, Danville Symphony Orchestra, dancers in recitals and others have performed on the stage.
Truex said they didn’t anticipate discovering issues to repair with the rigging. A fly system, or theatrical rigging system, are rope lines, pulleys, and other equipment that hoists curtains, lights, scenery or performers.
“It’s a nice project,” Truex said, adding that to do a project of that type, they don’t want to cut corners.
“It’s an important asset,” he too said of the auditorium in the community.
The rigging work, will be lengthy, with a lot of steel and heavy work, Truex said.
He asks that everyone be patient several months for the auditorium work to be completed.
The first event with the new upgrades could be the Midwest Classic show choir competition in Feb. 2022.
Thomas said the DHS choir, band and orchestra groups have four performances each during a school year on the stage.
He said the history of the venue is awe-inspiring.
Womack, Thomas and Krapf said current and future students, and the entire community will benefit from the upgrades.
The auditorium hosts the Salute to Veterans concerts for the community, in addition to other events.
Krapf said a Fire Arts Festival also is expected back next year in the auditorium.
“Most schools don’t have an auditorium this big,” he said, adding too that it’s a world-class designed auditorium. “Support for the fine arts in this community is second to none.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.