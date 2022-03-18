The Danville Fire Department responded to two residential structure fires back-to-back early Wednesday morning.
The first fire was dispatched at 4:31 a.m. to 502 N. Grant St. Upon arrival, firefighters reported a fully involved structure with flames showing through the roof.
Fire Chief Don McMasters said the house was not occupied at the time.
He said no injuries were reported, the house was a total loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The second fire was dispatched right after the first, at 5:55 a.m. to 608 N. Griffin St. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire at the front of the building.
While extinguishing the fire, one crew member fell through the first floor of the building into the basement, due to the fire weakening the floor.
McMasters said other crew members assisted the member who fell.
The member was taken to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in an ambulance for evaluation then was released.
The structure was occupied when the fire began, McMasters said, and the two occupants were woken up by a smoke detector. They were able to escape the building without injury.
The house was a total loss and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.