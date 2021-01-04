Vermilion County Emergency Management is cautioning travelers through the area to expect hazardous driving conditions brought on by dense fog until about 4 a.m. Tuesday.
Visibility is forecast at one-quarter of a mile or less in some spots and could change quickly.
In addition to low visibility, the advisory states that sub-freezing temperatures are likely to cause icy spots on untreated surfaces, particularly bridges and overpasses, and will add to the hazardous traveling conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.