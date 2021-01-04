National Weather Service logo

Vermilion County Emergency Management is cautioning travelers through the area to expect hazardous driving conditions brought on by dense fog until about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Visibility is forecast at one-quarter of a mile or less in some spots and could change quickly.

In addition to low visibility, the advisory states that sub-freezing temperatures are likely to cause icy spots on untreated surfaces, particularly bridges and overpasses, and will add to the hazardous traveling conditions.

