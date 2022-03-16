The City of Danville has announced a road closure for Denmark Road beginning Monday, March 21 through Thursday, March 24.
The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day as construction resumes for the Denmark-Old Ottawa Road project.
Traffic will be detoured to West Newell Road to the north and West Williams Street to the south.
Detour signs will be in place during the closures. Motorists should prepare for additional travel times, use caution at the closure points and follow detour signage.
For more information, please contact Eric Childers, assistant city engineer, at 217-431-2259.
