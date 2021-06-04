DANVILLE — The City of Danville announces the temporary daytime closure of Denmark Road across Lake Vermilion on Tuesday, June 8 and Thursday, June 10.
The contractor, Stark Excavating will be placing the prefabricated pedestrian truss bridges on the Denmark Road Bridge across Lake Vermilion. During the delivery of these prefabricated pedestrian truss bridges, the contractor will have Denmark Road at the bridge completely closed with detour routing. It is anticipated that the closure will take place during the mid-morning hours and last approximately one hour on each day.
Motorist should use caution around the work zone, expect delays and choose an alternate route during the roadway closure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.