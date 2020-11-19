DANVILLE — The City of Danville announces the construction startup for the Northwest Sanitary Sewer Service Area Reconstruction Project.
The project is located along Denmark Road from Rose Hill Cove to West Winter Avenue, along Old Ottawa Road from Denvale Drive to Denmark Road, and along Rue Bienville Street in the Chateau Estates Subdivision.
The contractor Stark Excavating plans on starting the placement of traffic control on Denmark Road across Lake Vermilion on Monday, Nov. 23 and delivering concrete barriers on Tuesday, Nov. 24. During the delivery of the concrete barriers, the contractor will have reduced lanes with flaggers.
Starting Monday, Nov. 30 the contractor will install the concrete barriers so the eastbound lane will be closed off for the construction of the sewer main and pedestrian bridgework. A traffic signal will be in place for the duration of construction with one lane traffic.
Motorists should use caution around the work zone and choose an alternate route to avoid delays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.