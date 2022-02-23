The City of Danville has announced Denmark Road will temporarily be one lane only starting Monday, Feb. 28.
A contractor will be clearing trees and brush along the Lake Vermilion causeway starting at approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The work is expected to take three days.
Roadway signage will be in place and flaggers will direct traffic in both directions during the closure. Motorists should use caution around the work zone.
For more information, contact Eric Childers, Assistant City Engineer, at 217-431-2259.
