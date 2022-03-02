The City of Danville has rescheduled the temporary lane closure on Denmark Road to begin Friday.
A contractor will be clearing trees and brush along the Lake Vermilion causeway starting at approximately 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. The work is expected to take three working days, and is scheduled to be completed on Tuesday, March 8.
Roadway signage will be in place and flaggers will direct traffic in both directions during the closure. Motorists should use caution around the work zone.
For more information, contact Eric Childers, Assistant City Engineer, at 217-431-2259.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.