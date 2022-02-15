DANVILLE — A company that had been considering applying for a delivery service liquor license under a new classification the Danville City Council created, and locate in Danville, is no longer pursuing a location here.
Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. reported the company is not coming now due to market issues.
Williams and City Clerk Lisa Monson in November said the city had been approached by a multi-billion-dollar company that delivers goods and services that wants to deliver liquor as part of their delivery service.
The company’s primary business isn’t delivering alcohol, but the city needed to create a mechanism for the company, if locating here, to do so, Williams said.
The city council earlier this month approved a new PD liquor license classification for delivery services to deliver alcoholic beverages.
City officials had expected the company to be an immediate applicant.
At Tuesday night's city council meeting, the council heard a public comment read by Williams from Stroud Liquors' owner Guarang Patel, who is still seeking a video gaming license for his business on South Gilbert Street.
With the city council considering The Big Easy restaurant's request to increase video gaming licenses, Patel wants one too for his store.
He said he was granted building permits, a liquor license and a certificate of occupancy from the city for a gaming room in Feb. 2021. He was also given an Illinois video gaming license from the state in June 2021.
The city, however, didn't have an open video gaming license and placed him on its waiting list since June 2021.
Patel said he spent $20,000 on a video gaming room that is sitting vacant. He's made numerous requests to the city council to reconsider its position, especially since another liquor store, the Blue Store, was granted a state license on the same day as Stroud Liquors and also given a Danville video gaming license, according to Patel.
"This is not fair to my store," he stated in his public comments.
Patel said his business is struggling with the pandemic and he again requests the council reconsider an increase in city video gaming licenses for a liquor store, as it is considering increasing them for a new restaurant.
Williams said the licenses are first come, first serve and others had turned in applications prior to Patel.
Ward 5 Alderman Mike Puhr said the council is considering increasing licenses under certain classifications.
Williams said city officials hope to bring a proposal to the city council's Public Services Committee next week.
Also Tuesday night, the council heard there are 75 people registered so far for the Glow Downtown 5K on March 4.
Danville City Council meetings will be back in person starting March 1.
In other business, the city council approved:
- A budget amendment for $100,000 in additional demolition costs for the former Danville Township building, Adams Building and equipment repairs.
- Harrison Park Golf Course fee increases.
- A budget amendment due to sponsorships for First Friday events downtown. Williams said more than $40,000 has been raised for the events and they need to update revenue and expenditures.
- Purchasing a reconditioned engine for a 2011 Gillig low floor transit bus from Cummins Crosspoint of Normal for $65,773.50, including installation and warranty of the reconditioned engine.
- A $46,900 professional services agreement with Farnsworth Group for land acquisition services including environmental assessments and acquisition of surrounding properties for Danville Mass Transit's planned renovation and expansion of the DMT administrative and maintenance facility at 101 N. Jackson St.
- A collective bargaining agreement with Local 703, laborers. Information was not immediately available.
