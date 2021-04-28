DANVILLE — A discovery recount that took a little over an hour and a half for Precinct 17 in the Danville City Council Ward 7 Alderman race didn't show a change in the vote count.
Danville City Council Ward 7 alderman candidate Kaylan Huber, who lost by one vote in the April 6 election to Darren York, said she'll evaluate everything and decide with her legal counsel on filing for a full recount.
Huber requested the discovery recount and chose Precinct 17 for the one-precinct recount. She received 91 votes in that precinct, compared to York's 81 votes.
Huber, and York, reviewed ballots cast the day of the election, a spoiled ballot, vote-by-mail ballots and early voting ballots in Precinct 17.
Election officials also re-tabulated the ballots cast.
Huber made notes at the discovery recount at the Danville Election Commission office Wednesday morning, including on a signature missing on an early voting application.
Huber said she'll decide in the next week on whether she'll proceed with a full election recount.
With this close of an election, a low basis is needed for an election contest, she said.
She'd pursue an election contest through a lawsuit filed in the Vermilion County Circuit Court.
The Danville Election Commission certified election results on April 20. The newly elected aldermen will be sworn in, based on those results, at the May 4 Danville City Council meeting at city hall.
In January, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. appointed York, a senior rehabilitation counselor with the Illinois Department of Human Services, Division of Rehabilitation Services – Home Services Program, to replace longtime Ward 7 Alderman Steve Foster.
Huber, a local attorney, had five days to file a petition for a discovery recount after the certification of the election. A discovery recount of one precinct was to see if there were any vote total changes or other reasons to form a basis to determine if a full recount would be requested.
