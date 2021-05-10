DANVILLE — A Vermilion County woman in her 70s is the latest COVID-19 victim, raising the local toll since the pandemic began 14 months ago to 134.
Health officials also reported 85 new COVID-19 cases from recent days.
On Sunday, there were 16 new cases recorded — one resident in their 70s, four in their 60s, three in their 50s, two in their 40s, two in their 20s, one teen, two grade-school-aged children, and one pre-schooler. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 9,397, 160 of which are active.
There are currently 12 Vermilion County residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
On Friday, there were 69 new cases reported — four residents in their 70s, seven in their 60s, eight in their 50s, 10 in their 40s, nine in their 30s, 11 in their 20s, 16 teens, and four grade-school-aged children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.