DANVILLE — Four move local COVID-19 deaths — and more than 400 new cases — have been reported by the Vermilion County Health Department this week.
The four deaths involve men, one each in their 90s, 80s, 70s and 60s. The deaths raise the county's COVID-19 toll to 209 since the pandemic began in March of 2020.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 270 new cases — four residents in their 80s, 13 in their 70s, 29 in their 60s, 23 in their 50s, 23 in their 40s, 43 in their 30s, 30 in their 20s, 43 teens, 43 grade-school-aged children, nine preschoolers, three toddlers, and seven infants. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 15,912,347 of which are active.
There are currently 28 county residents hospitalized with Covid.
On Monday, 149 new cases were reported — two residents over the age of 90, three in their 80s, 11 in their 70s, 17 in their 60s, 18 in their 50s, 18 in their 40s, 18 in their 30s, 14 in their 20s, 21 teens, 17 grade-school-aged children, three toddlers and seven infants.
Health officials report they have been briefed by the state concerning the newly identified Omicron variant, which was recently identified in African and European countries. The first case of the variant in the U.S. was announced on Wednesday in California.
Officials say they expect the variant to make its way into the state and county, but there is a lot that is not yet known about its severity. They say the best way to protect yourself from the new variant and all other forms of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated and obtain the booster shots available.
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county's current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 38.92% of the population. That's the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 58.08%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and older. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.