These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
HANSBROUGH, Dale 74, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville with Pastor Matt Filicsky officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery in Catlin.
RAZMUS, Nancy Lee, passed away Friday, July 16th, 2021 at her home. There was a private graveside burial on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
AUSTIN, Texas
THIEDE, Paul William, 93, passed away on July 3, 2021. Memorial Services will be announced on a later date.
CHAMPAIGN
STARKEY, Michael Joe, 67, passed away at 12:14 a.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Cremation Rites will be accorded and a graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at the Danville National Cemetery in Danville with Mike Robling officiating. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements
COVINGTON, IND.
GOLEY, Marissa Colleen, 60, died Friday, July 16, 2021 at her home. A celebration of life will be held from 5-8 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Shelby Funeral Home in Covington.
WELLINGTON
SIMS, Denise Renee, 64, passed away at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston with Larry Baughn officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Monday, July 26 at Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
WESTVILLE
HAASE, Dustin, 27, died in a boating accident on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Memorial visitations will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home. The celebration of life will be at the Westville American Legion at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021.
