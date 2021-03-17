These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
HOOPESTON
ZARATE, Pedro, 84, passed away at 3:51 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center at Urbana. Services will be he held privately at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hoopeston with Father Thomas Gibson officiating and Father Ted Pracz assisting. Burial will follow the service at Floral Hill Cemetery. Blurton Funeral Home is assisting the family.
NORMAL
WICKISER, Lottie M., 93, passed away at 10:01 p.m. at Sugar Creek in Normal. Cremation rites will be accorded by Ruestman-Harris funeral home in El Paso, Private family services will be held at a later date.
ROSSVILLE
WOLFE, Shirley Ann, 77, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston ins handling the arrangements.
COVINGTON, IND.
NOBLE, Tressielee Sarah, 93, died at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at home. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. EST Thursday at Shelby Funeral Home in Covington, Ind. Services: Friday, March 19 at 2 p.m. EST at the funeral home. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery.
PERRYSVILLE, IND.
BUNCH, Donald L., 88, passed away on March 13, 2021 in Champaign. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, March 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
TILTON
JOHNSON, Marilyn A., 84, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at her home, Visitation: Saturday, March 20, 2021 from 10 a.m.-noon at the South Side Church of Christ. Service: Noon Saturday March 202021 at South Side Church of Christ with Rev. Kevin Ziegler officiating. Burial to follow at Sunset Cemetery in Danville. Robison Chapel in Catlin is handling arrangements.
TYLER, TEXAS
COOK, Rod Wayne, 74, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in Hospice Care. Memorial Service: Rose Heights Church of God, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.