These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
BROWNSBURG, IND.
SHEAGLEY, M. LaDene, 92, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Monday, March 22, 2021, at Brownsburg Meadows in Brownsburg. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday March 29, 2021 at Anderson Funeral Home. Service: Will start at 1 p.m. after visitation with Rev. Fred Rodkey officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
HOOPESTON
EELLS, Kevin Nye, 60, passed away at 5:58 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at his home. Cremation Rites have been accorded. A visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Anderson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow the visitation and will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Amity Cemetery in Goodwine with Pastor Chris Quick officiating. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
LANGELLIER, Delmar Dean, 83, passed away at 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at his home. Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at Sugar Creek Cemetery in Stockland. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
