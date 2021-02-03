These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BURRIS, Edwin, 80, passed away on January 27, 2021. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
CHANDLER, Robert II, 60, passed away at home on February, 2, 2021. Watson Cremation Services in Danville is assisting the family.
FOX, Mervin, 83, passed away January 26, 2021 in Charlotte, N.C. Services will be livestreamed online at loweNeddo.com on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.
RINEHART, Arthur T., 70, passed away February 2, 2021. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services.
STEVENS, Kenneth C., 79, died January 30, 2021. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Sandusky Cemetery with a rain state of Friday, May 7, 2021. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
CATLIN
GILL, Cornelius "Neil", 82, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 in Greenville, N.C. A celebration of life wil be held Saturday, Feb. 6 , 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville with Kenny Young officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. He will be laid to rest in the Sunset Mausoleum in Danville.
FAIRMOUNT
BARNARD, Joseph M. 84, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville has been entrusted with the arrangements.
HOOPESTON
FOLEY, Donald R., 59 passed away on Saturday, January, 30, 2021 at The Waters of Covington in Covington, Ind. Per his wishes, he will be cremated and services will be held at a later date. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
ROSSVILLE
REYNOLDS, Arnold D., 95 passed away on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Rossville Cemetery. The Rev. Danny Schaffner Jr. will officiate. Morgan Memorial Home is assisting with arrangements.
WESTVILLE
KAGELS, Ann Darlene, 82, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Pastor Kevin Cox officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
PAGE, Harold Marcel, 93, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, February 4 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
