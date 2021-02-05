These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BLANDEN, Phyllis C., 80, passed away on at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart of Mary Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home.
CHILDERS, Retta Mae, 90, passed away on February 4, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 8, 2021 at Grape Creek Baptist Church with Pastor David Leary officiating. Burial will follow the service in Sunset Memorial Park.
DAY, Mary C., 80, passed away February 5 at home. Services: Friday, February 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
GLOVER, Marjorie A. 94, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at Traditions Assisted Living in Avon, Ind. Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 8 at Dickerson Funeral Home in Veedersburg, Ind. with Don Hesler officiating. Burial will follow at Osborn Prairie Cemetery.
MCBRIDE, JoNita "JoJo", 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at her daughter's home in Cayuga, Ind. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Robinson Chapel in Catlin with Poster Doug Knapp officiating. Visitations will be from 2-4 p.m./ Inurnment will be at a later date in Moody Cemetery in Moody, Texas.
MOCKBEE, Cleo L., 81, passed away Thursday, Feb. 4 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
RINEHART, Arthur T., 70, passed away February 2, 2021. According to his wishes, he will be cremated and there will be no services. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
RUDD, Patricia "Patty", 79, passed away on Monday, February 1, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with visitation from 1-3 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor James Blue, A private burial will be in Hebron Newton Cemetery in Newtown the following day.
STEVENS, Kenneth C., 79, died January 30, 2021. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021 at Sandusky Cemetery with a rain state of Friday, May 7, 2021. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
GEORGETOWN
YOUNGBLOOD, Susan Kay, 64 passed away on January 28, 2021 in Alva, Fla. No services will be held at this time.
WESTVILLE
LODAS, William J. "Bill", 71, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. No ceremony will be performed with a family and friends gathering being planned for later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.