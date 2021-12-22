These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
CARR, Christopher A., 64 of Danville, passed away December 20, 2021. According to his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. Rortvedt Funeral Services is assisting the family.
ESTEP, Henry, 60, passed away December 20, 2021. The family has entrusted Watson Cremation and Funeral Services in Danville to assist with arrangements.
REEDER, John "Jack" W, 94, of Danville passed away Wednesday, Deceber 15, 2021 a home surrounded by loving family. Private graveside services will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Terre Haute, Ind. with Marta Adubato officiating.
ROSS, Gary G., 64 of Danville, passed away Wednesday, December 15 at home. According to his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no services. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
SCOTT, Donna L., 80, passed away on December 16, 2021 at Gardenview Manor in Danville. Private graveside rights will be held at Greenwood Cemetery Road in Danville.
CHRISMAN
YAW, Larry Max, 80, passed away December 19, 2021. Services: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Krabel Funeral Home. Visitation: Monday, December 27, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests that masks be worn. Burial will follow in Friends Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Children's Hospital in his memory.
COLLISON
HARTMAN, Ruth, 72, passed away December 18, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at the Homer New Life Church of Faith with visitation from 10-11:30 a.m. prior to the service.
EAST LYNN
GROVE, Leland "Pete", 86, passed away at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
GEORGETOWN
ALEXANDER, Carol Ann, 75, died on December 16, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville with James Blue officiating. Visitation: Sunday, December 26, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
BARNEY, Wanda Joan, 82, passed away on December 19, 2021 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Monday, December 27, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home in Danville with John Mincy officiating. Visitation: Monday, December 26, 2021 from noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
HOOPESTON
TWEEDY, Glen, 89, of Hoopeston, passed away at 3:54 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
STURM, Phyllis Jean, 61, passed away at 10:42 p.m., Thursday December 16, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Per her wishes, she will be cremated. Services: 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Hoopeston with the Rev. Phillip Callahan officiating. Visitation 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at the Church. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.Memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 302 N. Market St. Hoopeston, IL 60942 or the Hoopeston Animal Rescue Team (H.A.R.T.) 901 W. Main St. Hoopeston, IL 60942.
INDIANOLA
FULTS, Shelby Jean, 85, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
MILFORD
SCHROEDER, Rodney "Butch", 61, passed away at 2:20 a.m. Monday, December 20, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
RIDGE FARM
LATOZ, Ronald, 79, passed away on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Celebration of Life: Monday, December 27, 2021 at noon at Sunset Funeral Home in Georgetown with Dan Kitinoja officiating. Visitation: Monday, December 27, 2021 from 10 a.m.-noon at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Georgetown Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given in his name to Calvary Baptist Renovation Project. Please join his family in sharing memories through his Tribute Wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.
ROSSVILLE
WEAVER, Fred, L., 88 of Rossville passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021 surrounded by his family and friends. Fred was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
OAKWOOD
KIRBY, Cynthia L. 55, passed away Thursday, December 9 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory in Tilton
VEEDERSBURG, IND.
GIBAT, Henry, 74, passed away December 18, 2021. A memorial service will be held form 3-6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at the Belle Marie's Banquet Center in Westville.
