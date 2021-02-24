These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BROOKS, Charles Everett, 62, passed away at 1:53 a.m. on Monday, February 8,2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. No funeral services will be held and the rites of cremation will be performed. His final resting place will be at Oakhill Cemetery in Danville. Rortvedt Funeral Services in Tilton is in charge of arrangements.
MOCKBEE, Charles D. III, 74, passed away on February 23, 2021. Funeral: 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at CrossRoads Christian Church where Miles Clark will officiate. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 28, 2021 at CrossRoads Christian Church. Burial: Johnson Cemetery. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is assisting the family with arrangements.
PEARSON, Betty, 90, died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Palm Terrance Health Care in Mattoon. Visitation is Thursday. Feb. 25 from noon until service time at 2 p.m. at Maus Funeral Home in Attica, Ind.
SETSER, Alfred Donald, 84, passed away on February 20, 2021. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Florida.
TAYLOR, Lois Dittmar, 94, passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Hospital. Funeral: 11 a.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Embury Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
LONG, Diane R., 81, passed away at 7 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
ROSSVILLE
KINNETT, Arliss D., 90 passed away at 10:06 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
TILTON
STREUER, Robert E. Jr., 68, passed away at 1:25 p.m. on February 21, 2021 at Accolade Healthcare in Danville. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 27 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center with visitation one hour prior and Barbara Donaldson officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park.
COVINGTON, Ind.
HUNT, Rosemary, 93, passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021 at her apartment. Celebration of Life: Will be held privately with arrangements being handled by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, Ind. with Pastor Mason Shambach officiating. A public Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.