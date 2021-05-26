These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
BARTOS, Margaret Lucretia Robertson, peacefully passed away on February 1, 2021. Services: Danville VFW, 8 Pine St. on Saturday, May 29, 2021, beginning at 1 – 4 p.m.
COPSY, Burlin L., 82, passed away Friday, May 21 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Graveside services with Military Honors will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 1 at Danville National Cemetery. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
MILLON, Janice Ellen (Woods), 66, passed away on on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Sarge's Banquet Hall. Rortvedt Funeral Services & Crematory is assisting the family.
STOTTS, William Robert (Bill), 81, passed on May 12, 2021. Services: Noon (EDT) on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Ritter Avenue Free Methodist Church in Indianapolis. Visitation: 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial: Washington East Memorial Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
ALLEN, James Marshall, 36, passed away at 1:11 p.m., Sunday, May 23, 2021, at his home. Services: 1 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Jemiriye Fakunle officiating. Visitation: 11-1 p.m., Friday, May 28, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home. Burial: Johnson Cemetery near Danville with military rites being accorded by the Hoopeston American Legion Post No. 384.
VEEDERSBURG, IND.
FURR, Amy Leah, 88, died at 2:50 p.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at OSF Health Care in Danville. Services: 2 p.m.(EDT) Friday, May 28, 2021 at Dickerson Funeral Home with Pastor Gary Johnson officiating. Visitation: noon-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Rockfield Cemetery near Veedersburg.
INDIANPOLIS
LASSUY, Mary Ann "Molly", 98, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021.Services: 10 a.m. EST Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Malachy Catholic Church in Brownsburg, Ind. Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home in Indianapolis is handling Final care and cremation arrangements.
LOS ANGELES
ZAVALA, Clara., 96, passed away Friday, March 12, at home.
