DANVILLE
BALL-COX, Margaret, 98, passed away on January 22, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn in Danville. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
MEEKER, Ruth, 107, passed away on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. There will be a private visitation and service held at Second Church of Christ. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
MEEKER, Valerie, 96, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Hawthorne Inn in Danville. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville with Pastor Dave Anderson officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery.
WARNER, Chris, 59, passed away January 23, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Watson Cremation Services.
CHRISMAN
LONG, Herbert “Herbie” 78, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living in Chrisman. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville. Visitation: 9-11 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
HOOPESTON
BELL, Della D., 56, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
ROSSVILLE
LABAYEN, Divina, 71, passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. It will be followed by a lunch fellowship at the Motsett Center. Visitation: 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with a prayer service set at 7 p.m. and there will be a visitation at 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at the church.
PARIS
FOX, Steven Ray, 69, passed away at 10:44 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022 at his residence. 10 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Templeton Funeral Home with Pastor Troy Warner officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the funeral home with Masonic rites conducted at 7 p.m. Burial: Edgar Cemetery.
GLEN ELLYN
MURPHY, Gordon E., 74, passed away at 6:01 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Arrangements are pending and Sunset Funeral Home in Danville is assisting the family.
BLUE GRASS, Iowa
RICHMOND, Ruth Irene “Judy”, 83, passed away at 6:20 p.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Senior Star At Elmore Place in Davenport, Iowa. Graveside Service: 3 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022 at Potomac Cemetery with Pastor George Desmond officiating.
PANAMA CITY, Fla.
GILLILAND, Marjorie Ann, 86, passed away on January 21, 2022. A Private Celebration of Life will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Ann Schwartz officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
