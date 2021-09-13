These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
MCINTIRE, Cheryl, 66, passed away on September 3, 2021 in the Garden Court Neighborhood of Liberty Village. Services: Saturday, September 18, 2021 at St. James United Methodist Church with Pastor Randall Robinson officiating. Visitation: Friday, September 17, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville from 4-6 p.m. Per her request, she is being cremated after the service.
MILLER, Kenneth Wayne, 60, passed away at his sister’s residence in Perrysville, Ind. Arrangements are pending at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville.
CATLINSIMMONS, Ernest Ray, 63, passed away September 2, 2021. Services: 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2021, at Sunset Funeral Home in Westville with Pastor James Blue officiating. Burial: Sunset Memorial Home in Danville. Visitation: 2 – 7 p.m. Thursday, September 16, 2021 at the funeral home.
ELGIN
TROXEL, Allen, 60, passed away Septe,ber 8, 2021. The family has entrusted Watson Cremation and Funeral Services in Danville to assist with pending arrangements.
COVINGTON, IND.
HILGE, Larry D. 76, passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at St. Vincent Williamsport Hospital. A gathering of friends and family are welcome at Larry’s home on Saturday, September 18, 2021 to share stories and memories with his good friend Don Hesler speaking at 4 p.m. Shelby Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
GEORGETOWN
RENAKER, Roslin Elaine, 43, passed away on September, 12, 2021. Services: 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Pastor Phil Miller officiating. Visitation: Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Visitation: Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2-4 p.m. at Grayson Funeral Home in Charleston Ind.
WILLIAMS, Alicia, 39 passed away on 8.22 a.m. on September 11, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Services: Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Visitation: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Forest Park Cemetery in Georgetown.
HOOPESTON
DOWELL, Michael, 41, passed away at 1:08 p.m. Friday, September 3, 2021, at his home. Cremation rites will be accorded, and no services will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
ELLIOTT, Ronnie, 75, passed away on Wednesday September 1, 2021, at Paris Community Hospital in Paris. Cremation rites have been accorded and a service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
TILTON
CUNNINGHAM, Beth, 72, passed away at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Services: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of Danville at 10 a,n, with Pastor Paul D. Rebert and Rev. Fred Rodkey officiating. Visitiation: Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at the church from 4-6 p.m. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston after the service.
HULS, Gary E., 68, passed away at 8:20 a.m. Friday, September, 10, 2021 in Oakwood. Service: Thursday, September 16, 2021 at CrossRoads Christian Church in Danville with Pastor Miles Clark officiating. Visitation: Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the church from 4-7 p.m. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery in Danville.
SWEARINGEN, Mona E., 92 passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at her home surrounded by her friends and family. Services: Thursday, September 16, 2021 at noon at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Chaplain Sean Mixson officiating. Visitation: Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 11-noon at the chapel.
GESSIE, Ind.
GRIFFIS, John Joseph, 69, passed away on September 10, 2021 at OSF Hospital in Danville. A celebration of life is set for October 9, 2021 at Cayuga Park in Cayuga, Ind. He will be buried at Eugene Cemetery next to his family.
RAINSVILLE, Ind.
CRONKHITE, Peggy ‘Peg’ A. (Milliner), 65, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 10, 2021. Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, Ind. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 5-7 p.m.
FAIR HOPE, Ala.
HOWELL, Judy Kay, 63, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Thomas Hospital in Fair Hope, Alabama. Services: Friday, September 17, 2021 at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home in Danville at noon with Pastor Kent Tibben. Visitation: Friday, September, 17, 2021 from 10 a.m.-noon at the funeral home. Burial: Lutheran Cemetery.
MURFREESBORO, TN.
CAUDILL, Deborah Lynn, 69, passed away at Ascension St. Thomas Medical Center in Murfreesboro on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Services: Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville with Pastor James Blue officiating. Visitation: Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park in Danville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.