These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BRITT, Flossie Irene, 72, passed away Monday, March 1, 2021 at Colonial Manor Funeral Home in Danville. Public Viewing: Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Leek & Sons Funeral Home from 1-5 p.m. Visitation: 10 am-11 a.m. on Friday, March 12 at Leek & Sons Funeral Home. Services: 11 a.m. on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Leek & Sons Funeral Home with Pastor Linda Cooper officiating. Burial: Danville National Cemetery after services.
DOKEY, Daryl J., 68, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center. Arrangements are pending at Rortvedt Funeral Services.
GRAY, Elda Fern, 76, passed away on March 4, 2021. Watson Cremation Services are handeling arragenments and burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Keokuk, Iowa.
NOLAN, Maru Jane, 88, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 at IU Health Hospital in Carmel, Indiana. Visitation: Monday, March 15, 2021 from 10 a.m. – noon at Central Christian Church, Danville. Services: will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Central Christian Church. Burial: Springhill Cemetery. Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home are in charge of arrangements.
PILON, John Kevin, 64, died March 4, 2021. Service: 2 p.m. on Monday March 15, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the Funeral Home..
HOOPESTON
CARTER, Chauncey, 87, passed away at 12 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at HEritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
LESLIE, Marjorie Joan, 87, passed away at 11:15 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Flora Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston in handling the arrangements.
WESTVILLE
GERULSKI, Florence Vacketta, 98, passed away February 24, 2021. Service: May 29 at St. Mary's Church in Westville.
CAYUGA, Ind.
COONCE, Donald J. "Speed", 75, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Visitation: Noon EST until time of services at the Cayuga Christian Church Youth Center. Services: 3 p.m. EST at the Cayuga Christian Church Youth Center with Ashton Stewart officiating. Burial: Thomas Cemetery, Newport, Ind. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana is assisting the family with arrangements.
