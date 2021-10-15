These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
LOCKHART, Brenda Lee, 65, passed away Friday, Oct. 8. According to her wisher, services will be private. Rortvedt Funeral Services and Crematory is assisting the family.
RHYMER, Terry Sue, 69, passed away on October 12, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart in Danville. Services: 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home. Visitation: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
CATLIN
PELSZYNSKI, Joseph, 84, passed away Oct. 14, 2021 at Pleasant Meadows Nursing Home in Chrisman. Service: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home with Father Loftus officiating. Visitation: From 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the funeral home., Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
HUNTLEY
TIMMONS, Rebecca Ann "Becky", 67, passed away at 5 :08 a,h, Sunday Dec. 1, 2019 at her home. Cremation rites have been accorded. Memorial Mass: 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Hoopeston with Father Thomas Gibson officiating: Visitation: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Anderson Funeral Home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
BRAZIL, Ind.
STOVALL, Judith Ann, 84, passed away at er home. Graveside services will be held at Summit Lawn Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at 1 p.m. eastern time.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
HODGES, Nolan Michael passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Sunset Funeral Home. Visitation 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial: Sunset Memorial Park.
KERRVILLE, Texas
CULP, James Edward, 85, passed away on Oct. 8, 2021 at his home. Memorial and Military services will be held in the spring of 2022 in Danville.
