These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BLANDEN, Phyllis C., 80, passed away on at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart of Mary Medical Center. A Private Funeral is set for noon Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at Second Baptist Church in Danville with Pastor Rickey E. Parks officiating and Pastor Rickey Hoskins eulogizing. A private visitation will start at 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery. A Public viewing will run from 1-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at Leek & Sons Funeral Home.
HARRIS, Richard ‘Dick’, 74, passed away on February 4, 2021. A visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. at Kruger-Coan-Pape Funeral Home.
KELLY, Stephen, 79, passed away January 26, 2021. A graveside service will be held February 11, 2021 at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Randall Robinson officiating. Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville is entrusted in making the arrangements.
SNELL, Robert Dean, 91, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are pending at Robison Chapel in Catlin.
COVINGTON, Ind.
MARCINKO, Justin Wade, 42, died on February 5, 2021. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. EST at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, Ind. A private family service will be held and he will be laid to rest at Danville National Cemetery.
BATTLEGROUND, Ind.
FREEMAN, Jackie Delano, 82, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, February 10 at Fisher Funeral Chapel in Lafayette, Ind. at 7 p.m. EST with visitation from 5-7 p.m. Pastor Brian White will be officiating. Burial will be at the Battleground Cemetery.
GESSIE, Ind.
HUGHES, Jim. L, 75, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 6. 2021 at his home. Funeral Service will be at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind. on noon February 10, 2021 with Rev. Ken Green officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. EST to the start of service. Burial will be at Hopewell Cemetery in Gessie.
LEBANON, Ind.
JONES, Margaret “Peggy” (Cariveau), 77, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Signature Healthcare at Parkwood in Lebanon, Ind. Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, Ind. on Thursday, February 11 from 5-8 p.m. EST. Funeral services will be at Grady Funeral Home on Friday, February 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. EST with grandson Christopher Collins officiating. Interment will be at the VA National Cemetery in Danville.
JUDYVILLE, Ind.
STEPHEN, Hilda J. (Chastain), 96, passed away on February 3, 2021 at Franciscan East in Lafayette, Ind. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Hickman Heights Christian Church from 11 a.m. EST until service time at 1 p.m. EST with Tom Swanson Pastor Ian Costandi officiating. Interment will follow at Boswell Cemetery.
