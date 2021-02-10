These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
DAY, Mary C., 80, passed away Friday, February 5 at home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, February 12 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Rortvedt Funeral Services is assisting the family.
HIGH, Thelma T. High, 98, passed away on February 7, 2021 at Mercy One Clinton Medical Center in Clinton, Iowa. Private services will be held at a later date and will be buried along her husband at the Danville National Cemetery.
HOOPER, Lester "Gene", 86, passed away February 9, 2021 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday February 13, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Westville with Dave Anderson Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in Danville.
KESSIE, Patricia Elizabeth "Tricia", passed away on February 7, 2021 at home with her family in Colorado. A private family service will be held in Colorado.
SNELL, Robert Dean, 91, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his home. Funeral Services at at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Pastor Matt Filicsky officiating. Visitation will be from noon-1 p.m. before the service. Burial will be at the National Cemetery in Danville.
GEORGETOWN
BOEN, Esther Generviere, 97, died on Monday, February 8, 2021. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Central in Georgetown with Pastor Gary Hendrick officiation. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, February 15 at the funeral home with additional visitation prior to the service from 9-11 a.m. Burial will be at Georgetown Cemetery.
GILLIS, Sharon, 77, passed away at 12:28 a.m. Monday February 8, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday February 13, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Georgetown. Visitation will be held from noon-2 p.m. prior to the service. She will be laid to rest in Spring Hill Cemetery in Danville at at later time.
HOOPESTON
HENSON, Shelly Ann, 66, passed away at 2:36 p.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston.
WOLFE, Bonnie E., 86, passed away on February, 6, 2021 at Hawthorne Inn in Danville. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hoopeston with Father Thomas Gibson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Wolfe-Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac. A rosary service will held at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest following the service at Union Cemetery in Rankin.
WOLFE, Donald, C. 83, passed away on February, 8, 2021 at Hawthorne Inn in Danville. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Hoopeston with Father Thomas Gibson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021 at Wolfe-Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac. A rosary service will held at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest following the service at Union Cemetery in Rankin.
PITTSFIELD
KENDALL, Mary Ruth, 84, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. A celebration of life will be held a t a later date and cremation rites have been accorded.
SIDELL
BROWN, Ronald, 85, died on February 8. Visitation: 10a-12p, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Sidell United Methodist Church. Masonic Service to begin Funeral Service at noon on Friday at the Church. Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel handled his arrangements.
TILTON
LIGGET, Jr., Shelby J, 81, passed away on February 8, 2021 at the Waters in Covington in Covington, Ind. A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Bill Carpenter officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
