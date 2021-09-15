These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
COX, Daniel E., 66, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. A celebration of life will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Turtle Run Banquet Center in Danville. Rortvedt Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the family.
MILLER, Kenneth Wayne, 60, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at his sister’s residence in Perrysville, Ind. Services: 6 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 at Second Church of Christ in Danville with Greg Taylor and Pastor James ‘Bro’ Blue officiating. Visitation: 3-6 p.m. Friday at the church. Cremation rites were accorded and he will be interred at Sunset Memorial Park.
INDIANOLA
MURRAY, Juanita B., 95, passed away at 11:44 a.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Robison Chapel in Catlin with Pastor Tim Pearman officiating. Burial: Woodlawn Cemetery in Indianola. Visitation: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the Chapel.
COVINGTON, IND.
BERGERON, Betty Jean. 89, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at her home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date
GEORGETOWN
RENAKER, Roslin Elaine, 43, passed away on September, 12, 2021. Services: 11 a.m. on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Danville with Pastor Phil Miller officiating. Visitation: Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4-7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial Visitation: Saturday, Sept. 25 from 2-4 p.m. at Grayson Funeral Home in Charleston Ind.
HILLSBORO
WILLIAMS, George Jeffrey, 71, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. Services: Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fairview United Methodist Church in Georgetown with Pastor Matt Filicsky officiating. Visitation: 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
HOOPESTON
ELLIOTT, Ronnie, 75, passed away on Wednesday September 1, 2021, at Paris Community Hospital in Paris. Cremation rites have been accorded and a graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at Flora Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston at 10 a.m. with Pastor Adam Taubert officiating. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements
PIERCE, Melissa Lynn, 47, passed away at 12:06 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Anderson Funeral Home in Hoopeston is handling the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.