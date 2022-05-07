These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
ARNHOLT, Terry Jack passed away. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on June 14, 2022 at Community Fellowship of Christians in Lake George, Colo.
CUNIGAN-MARION, Renee Denise, 65, passed away on Friday, April 27, 2022. Visitation and Omega Rho Ceremony: 9:30-10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 444 E. Main St., Danville.
TROYER, Marla Kay, 71, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at her home.
HOOPESTON
GOSSETT, Ronald A., 86, passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
KEITH, Sally Jo, 81, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Arrangements are pending.
TILTON
GRITTON, Viola Evelyn, 88, passed away at 4:56 a.m. on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral: 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 at The Assembly Church, 428 N. Walnut St., Danville, with Pastor Ryan Harris officiating. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 9 at the church. Burial: 1 p.m. at Danville National Cemetery.
COVINGTON, Ind.
PEYTON, William Earl, 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville, Ind. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at First Church of Christ, 615 Fifth St., Covington, Ind., with Pastor Joey Emrick officiating. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 at the church. Burial: Lower Mound Cemetery.
