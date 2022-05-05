DANVILLE
YOUNG, Donna M. 74, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Marion, Ind. Arrangements are pending.
BISMARCK
CREEK, Robert Jr., 70, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospital in Mattoon. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Mattoon American Legion, 193 Maple Ave. Visitation: 12-1 p.m. Friday at Mattoon American Legion.
HOOPESTON
GOSSETT, Ronald, 86, passed away at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending.
KOKOMO, Ind.
BROWN, Shirley Ann, 84, passed away at 4:52 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. Funeral: 2 p.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville, Ind., with Jason Gerlach officiating. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
LANGLEY, Leland, 95, passed away at 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at The Waters of Covington in Covington, Ind. Funeral and Masonic services: 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 9, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind., with Pastor Patti Wise officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m. EDT Monday, May 9, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Atherton Cemetery in Danville.
WILLIAMSPORT
, Ind.
JOHNSON, Dorothy Jean, 94, passed away on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Autumn Trace in Attica, Ind. Graveside service will be private. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
