DANVILLE
MANN, Wayne, 75, died at 5:31 a.m. on May 28, 2022. Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1930 N. Bowman Ave., Danville, with Rev. James Yonkers officiation. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Burial: Lutheran Cemetery with Military Rites accorded by American Legion Post 210.
MEIDEL, Robert E., 89, died at 12:20 a.m. on May 25, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 12:30 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 1211 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Paul Rebert officiating. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. on Friday at the church.
TABB, Donald, 88, died May 27, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
VANCAMP, Dorothy J., 84, died at 5:25 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Accolade Healthcare of Danville. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Atherton Cemetery.
CAYUGA, Ind.
ELLIS, Nicholas, 30, died at 12:45 p.m. EDT on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his residence. Graveside services and burial: 10 a.m. EDT on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Thomas Cemetery, Newport, Ind., with Masonic Rites by the Perrysville Unity Lodge No. 344. Rod Andrews will officiate. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. EDT on Friday at the Cayuga American Legion, 922 W. Ferry St., Cayuga, Ind.
