These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
ROBERTS, Lori “George”, 62 – Services: 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at the Fairview Sportsmans Club, 16930 Vermilion River Lane, Oakwood.
WATSON, James, 83 – Services: 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at the Masonic Temple, 109 W. North St., Danville.
ST. JOSEPH
FROST, Paul Dale, 69, passed away at 8:47 a.m. on April 6, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Pastor Glenn Corbley officiating. Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial: Danville National Cemetery.
WELLINGTON
MCCLURE, Betty Jeanne, 82, passed away at 5:35 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at her home. Visitation: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 12 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Milton officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
BLANFORD, Ind.
VANDEVENDER, Eric Todd, 60, passed away at 7:55 a.m. EDT on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Clinton Gardens in Clinton, Ind. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. EDT Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Tree of Life Ministry, 1219 S. 12th St., Terre Haute, Ind.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
SAWYER, Monte Ray, 81, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at his home. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, with Matt Filicsky officiating. Visitation: 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.