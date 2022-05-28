These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
GRIFFIS, Mary Beth, 85, died on Thursday May 19, 2022 in Connecticut. Services will be private.
STRICKLIN, Loran Jr., 63, died May 26, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
GEORGETOWN
POLLMAN, Betty Lou, 90, died at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Danville. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 109 W. Seventh St., Georgetown, with Father Sauppe and Father Deus officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 200 E. West St., Georgetown.
HOOPESTON
LEEMON, Eileen M., 89, died at 8:43 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Heritage Health Therapy and Senior Living in Hoopeston. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Hoopeston United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Services: 12 p.m. Friday at the church with Pastor Kathy Murphy officiating.
WESTVILLE
ROBERTS, Diana June, 79, died at 10:22 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville. Celebration of life: 2-6 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Edgewood Center, Forest Glen Preserve, 20301 900 N. Rd., Westville.
CAYUGA, Ind.
HOLYCROSS, David Wayne, 67, died Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his residence. Graveside services: 4:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Eugene Cemetery in Eugene, Ind., with Kevin Cox officiating. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind.
HILLSBORO, Ind.
GRUBBS, Janet S., 87, died at 9:29 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Hickory Creek of Crawfordsville. Visitation: 12 – 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Maus Funeral Home in Hillsboro, Ind. Services: 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Garland Pannell. Burial: Waynetown Masonic Cemetery.
VEEDERSBURG, Ind.
MICKLUS, James Christopher Allen, 52, died on Monday, May 23, 2022 at his home. Services will be private.
WILLIAMSPORT, Ind.
STUMP, Nedra Ellen, 87, died Jan. 6, 2022. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Grady Funeral Home. Services: 2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Randy Rhode officiating.
