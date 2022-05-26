These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Wednesday:
DANVILLE
PING, John Martin, 55, died at 9:27 p.m., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending.
TILTON
BRODERICK, Stanley James, 82, died Friday, May 20, 2022. Graveside services: 10 a.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery with military honors.
DANA, Ind.
LODEN, Billy Joe, 45, died Monday, May 23, 2022. Celebration of life: 4 pm. Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Abundant Life Church, 400 N. Logan Ave., Danville.
