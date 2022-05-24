These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Monday:
DANVILLE
BAUCOM, Sondra K., 71, died May 19, 2022 at her home.
FAZIO, Yacey, 43, died May 20, 2022. Arrangements are pending.
SUMMERS, Steve, 62, died on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Kruger Funeral Home, 10 E. Williams St. Services: 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Pastor Jay Sorrell officiating. Burial: 2 p.m. Thursday at Danville National Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
GAGE, Darrick Edward, 46, died Nov. 26, 2021 in Phoenix, Ariz. Memorial service: 10 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at the First Baptist Church, 323 E. Seminary, Hoopeston. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
PERRYSVILLE, Ind.
ABERNATHY, Judith Kay, 83, died at 10:40 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 20, 2022 at her daughter’s home. Memorial services: 2 p.m. EDT Sunday, June 5, 2022 at the Cayuga American Legion, 922 W. Ferry St., Cayuga, Ind.
