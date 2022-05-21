These obituaries were received by 5 p.m. Friday:
DANVILLE
KROLL, Joanee, 93, died on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Visitation: 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1949, N. Bowman Ave., Danville. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial: Logan City Cemetery, Logan, Utah.
MILLER OFFUTT, Molly Layden, 56, died on May 17, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of life: 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
TOLEN, Carolyn, 85, died at 6:15 a.m. on May 10, 2022 at Dayton Hospice in Dayton, Ohio. Services will be private.
FAIRMOUNT
DECKER, George Douglas, 56, died at 12:11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the CrossRoads Christian Church in Danville with Robbie Ketcherside and Miles Clark officiating. Visitation: 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the church. Burial: Davis Cemetery.
HOOPESTON
KUNTZ, Gladys Nathalia, 95, died at 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Autumn Fields Adult Community in Hoopeston. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, 2022 at the funeral home with Pastor Jon Sharp and Pastor Adam Taubert officiating. Burial: Floral Hill Cemetery.
WESTVILLE
MILLER, James D. Jr., 86, died at 3:21 a.m., on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial: Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
ATTICA, Ind.
ADAMS, John T., died on May 19, 2022. Visitation: 2-4 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Wabash Valley Bible Baptist Church in Attica, Ind. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. EDT Saturday at the church.
COVINGTON, Ind.
SCHMITT, Michael, 90, died January 11, 2022. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Danville National Cemetery, 1900 E. Main St., Danville, Ill.
LEBANON, Ind.
OVERPECK, Wilma Louise, 101, died at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Autumn Trace in Attica, Ind. Visitation: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 23, 2022 West Lebanon Christian Church with Minister Bruce Thornsbrough officiating.
