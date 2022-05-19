DANVILLE
HOWARD, William passed away on November 14, 2021. Funeral mass: 11 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Danville. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Friday at the church. An American Legion Honor Guard presentation will be at the gravesite at Sunset Memorial Park at noon Friday.
LENBURG, Darla M., 80, passed away on April 30, 2022.
MCEWEN, James Kenneth, 59, passed away at 11:41 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are pending.
WHITINGTON, Kenneth Eugene, 71, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Crossing Rivers Health in Praire du Chien, Wis. He will be cremated.
CATLIN
WALTSER, Terry E., 86, passed away at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at his home. Visitation: 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in the fellowship hall of the Catlin Church of Christ. He will be cremated.
HOOPESTON
KUNTZ, Gladys, 95, passed away at 11:17 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Autumn Fields Adult Community in Hoopeston. Arrangements are pending.
MILFORD
SOLIS, Apolinar Jr., 32, passed away at 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. Memorial service: 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home with Rev. Earl Eells officiation. He will be cremated.
SIDELL
TOMAW, Mary, 91, passed away on May 17, 2022 at Belmont Village in Oak Park. Funeral: 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at the Sidell United Methodist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial: Fairview Cemetery.
WESTVILLE
PASIERB, Theodore J., 67, passed away at 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at his home in Urbana. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 414 S. State St., Westville. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the funeral home.
CAYUGA, Ind.
KELLER, Leona, 79, passed away at 5:50 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 16, 2022 at HutsonWood at Brazil in Brazil, Ind. Funeral: 3 p.m. EDT Friday, May 20, 2022 at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Ind., with Ashton Stewart officiating. Visitation: 1 p.m. EDT until time of services at the funeral home. Burial: Miller Cemetery in Lodi, Ind.
CLINTON, Ind.
OVERBEY-OLORUNGBOHUNMI, Jessica Marie, 42, passed away at 8:49 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at her residence. Celebration of life: 12 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 27, 2022 at the Bethlehem General Baptist Church, 9 W. Jefferson Ave., Vincennes, Ind., with Rev. Robin Overbey and Rev. Babawale Aduroshakin officiating. Visitation: 11 a.m. EDT on Friday, May 27 until time of services at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.